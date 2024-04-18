JRL NEWSWATCH: “This defiant Ukrainian general has no smile — and surprising remarks on Trump” – Washington Post [Re: Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov]

“… [Ukrainian Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov] fought behind Russian lines between 2014 and 2016 in [the] Donbas … injured three times … taking shrapnel in his heart, neck and back. In 2016, he led a raid that killed [a Russian FSB] lieutenant general …. Budanov [has] predicted … a big [Russian summer] offensive … to try to capture all of [the] Donetsk and Luhansk … provinces … [in] the [eastern] Donbas region, which Russia has claimed but doesn’t control. The Russians will then focus on … November [U.S.] elections … and the aftermath. … Budanov plans more cross-border attacks by … ‘Russian volunteers’ who operate inside Russia with support from his service, along with more drone attacks. … ‘We’ve offered a plan aimed at reduction of Russian potential. It encompasses a lot of aspects, like the military industry … critical military targets, their airfields, their command-and-control posts.’ …”