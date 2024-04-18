JRL NEWSWATCH: “This defiant Ukrainian general has no smile — and surprising remarks on Trump” – Washington Post [Re: Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov]
“… [Ukrainian Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov] fought behind Russian lines between 2014 and 2016 in [the] Donbas … injured three times … taking shrapnel in his heart, neck and back. In 2016, he led a raid that killed [a Russian FSB] lieutenant general …. Budanov [has] predicted … a big [Russian summer] offensive … to try to capture all of [the] Donetsk and Luhansk … provinces … [in] the [eastern] Donbas region, which Russia has claimed but doesn’t control. The Russians will then focus on … November [U.S.] elections … and the aftermath. … Budanov plans more cross-border attacks by … ‘Russian volunteers’ who operate inside Russia with support from his service, along with more drone attacks. … ‘We’ve offered a plan aimed at reduction of Russian potential. It encompasses a lot of aspects, like the military industry … critical military targets, their airfields, their command-and-control posts.’ …”
Regarding Donald Trump:
“… ‘I have a huge respect for the personality of Trump,’ Budanov said. He noted that [Trump] had attended a military academy[] and … [Trump’s] tenacity. ‘There have been nine instances … when he went to the top, fell to the very bottom of life, and went back again.’ But [regarding Trump and the Russo-Ukrainian War,] ‘Even a person like him won’t be able to resolve this issue [of the Russo-Ukrainian War] in one day.’ …”
