JRL NEWSWATCH: “Not so quiet; A grinding, difficult war on Ukraine’s southern front” – The Economist

“… In the wake of the fall of Avdiivka Russian forces have captured outlying villages and attacked several other small eastern towns such as Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk. To Avdiivka’s south the front line turns and then slopes gently towards the Dnieper river just below the industrial city of Zaporizhia. Last summer there were high hopes that Ukrainian troops would punch through the Russian lines here and drive on through to the Sea of Azov, some 100km further south as the drone flies. The counter-offensive failed, but not before the Ukrainians captured the villages of Robotyne and Pyatyhatky. Since the fall of Avdiivka Russian troops have launched several assaults to recapture Robotyne, whose fall would be symbolic because of its earlier liberation. …”