JRL NEWSWATCH: “Two years on, is Ukraine’s military faltering?” – The Economist

“… My sense, based on recent conversations with Western military, defence and intelligence officials, is that a collapse of Ukrainian lines is unlikely. … Many of the sharpest observers of the war are concerned. … It would be unfair, however, to focus on Russian advances without mentioning a spectacular Ukrainian success. On February 23rd Ukraine said it had downed a Russian A-50 airborne early-warning and control aircraft … the second … in a matter of weeks … highly expensive and scarce, as are their crews. … Ukraine is steadily taking out the Russian air force’s eyes and ears. What do I take from all this? Ukraine’s position is deteriorating. It needs more manpower, ammunition and better-prepared defences …. Russia is likely to make further gains. But its advances are coming at an eye-watering and possibly unsustainable cost. …. The conclusion … is that it is worth keeping Ukraine in the fight, until such a time as it can mount another offensive. …”