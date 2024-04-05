JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s Next Escalation Is Coming” – New York Times

“… [E]ven without the Crocus City Hall attack, [] Putin was primed to step up his assault on Ukraine. After his landslide victory in … [a] rubber-stamp presidential election, [] Putin is more secure than ever in his position and free to focus fully on the war effort. … Russian forces now hold material and manpower advantages over Ukraine. … With Western military support for Kyiv mired in uncertainty, the next few months offer Moscow a window of opportunity for new offensives. … [G]eopolitical conditions are strikingly in [] Putin’s favor. … Russia has reoriented its entire foreign policy to serve its war aims. It has put its economy on a solid non-Western foundation and secured sanction-proof supply chains, largely insulating itself from future Western pressure. It has also ensured a steady provision of weapons from Iran and North Korea. These dictatorships … can send substantial amounts of arms abroad without having to worry about bureaucratic impediments and public opinion. …”