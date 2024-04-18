JRL NEWSWATCH: “After Navalny’s Death, the Russian Opposition Is Divided in Exile”  – WSJ

Corruption, Law, Police, Courts, Crime, Headlines, Human Rights, JRL NewsBlog, Nonprofits, Activists, NGO's, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
File Photo of Alexei Navalny Marching on Street with Others in Background; adapted from image at commons.wikimedia.org with credit to Evgeny Feldman, subject to Creative Commons license; original image at commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FEV_1795_(cropped1).jpg, with license information at creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en and creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode

“The war in Ukraine scattered Russia’s opposition. From exile, it is biding its time as it seeks ways to weaken President Vladimir Putin.”

“… [A]fter … Alexei Navalny died in an Arctic prison colony … his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, met with his grieving aides to ask: What next? … Russia’s [2022] invasion of Ukraine … and Putin’s brutal crackdown on dissent … have scattered the political opposition to … Western capitals. … Khodorkovsky helps coordinate an antiwar committee from … London …. In the U.S., … Kasparov chairs organizations promoting democracy in Russia. From Tel Aviv, YouTube influencer Maxim Katz broadcasts political messaging into Russia. … [S]uch efforts have failed to reach many average Russians or mobilize protests in [Russia] where everyday expressions of dissent are now criminalized. … [M]any of the opposition groups are riven by infighting …. Some … now plac[e] their hopes in Navalnaya, who promised to continue Navalny’s crusade and help lead his Anti-Corruption Foundation … FBK … relocated to Lithuania after Russia outlawed it as ‘extremist’ three years ago. They are calling on the opposition groups to unite behind her and others in a formal council. …”

Click here for: “After Navalny’s Death, the Russian Opposition Is Divided in Exile; The war in Ukraine scattered Russia’s opposition. From exile, it is biding its time as it seeks ways to weaken President Vladimir Putin.”  – Wall Street Journal: Matthew Luxmoore

[featured Navalny image at upper left is file photo from another occasion, adapted from original image at commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FEV_1795_(cropped1).jpg by Evgeny Feldman, subject to Creative Commons license, with licensing information at creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en and creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode]
Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comment