JRL NEWSWATCH: “After Navalny’s Death, the Russian Opposition Is Divided in Exile”  – WSJ

“… [A]fter … Alexei Navalny died in an Arctic prison colony … his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, met with his grieving aides to ask: What next? … Russia’s [2022] invasion of Ukraine … and Putin’s brutal crackdown on dissent … have scattered the political opposition to … Western capitals. … Khodorkovsky helps coordinate an antiwar committee from … London …. In the U.S., … Kasparov chairs organizations promoting democracy in Russia. From Tel Aviv, YouTube influencer Maxim Katz broadcasts political messaging into Russia. … [S]uch efforts have failed to reach many average Russians or mobilize protests in [Russia] where everyday expressions of dissent are now criminalized. … [M]any of the opposition groups are riven by infighting …. Some … now plac[e] their hopes in Navalnaya, who promised to continue Navalny’s crusade and help lead his Anti-Corruption Foundation … FBK … relocated to Lithuania after Russia outlawed it as ‘extremist’ three years ago. They are calling on the opposition groups to unite behind her and others in a formal council. …”