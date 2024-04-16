JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kremlin says 2022 draft document could serve as starting point for future Ukraine peace talks” – AP
“… [R]eviving a proposal … Ukraine had rejected. … Dmitry Peskov said [Friday] … the draft document … discussed in Istanbul in March 2022 could be ‘the basis for starting negotiations.’ At the same time, he noted … [the] need to take into account … ‘new realities.’ ‘There have been many changes since then, new entities have been included in our constitution,’ Peskov said …. In September 2022, Russia annexed four Ukrainian regions in a move that Kyiv and its Western allies have rejected as an unlawful. …”
