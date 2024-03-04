JRL NEWSWATCH: “The West Can No Longer Hesitate on Ukraine” – Foreign Policy: Alexander Vershbow

“… [T]he West … need[s] … a clearer strategy for achieving victory and stopping … Putin from overturning the rules-based international order. … [H]esitation and incrementalism in providing Ukraine with the military capabilities … it needs to defeat Russia are the main reasons for the disappointing results of last year’s Ukrainian counteroffensive. Victory means securing Ukraine’s survival as a sovereign, democratic state … fully integrated in the [EU] and NATO [and] bolstering its economic and military capacity to deter future Russian aggression. Given Putin’s denial of Ukraine’s right to exist, Russia must be defeated first and foremost on the battlefield. Putin hasn’t scaled back his war aims despite … heavy Russian losses. He continues to believe that time is on his side … that his military can outlast Ukraine and its Western backers. … Even after Ukraine [joins] NATO … allies will need … to arm and train Ukrainian forces for the long term, including by helping them develop their own defense industry. Providing Ukraine with … the weapons … to defeat Russia … is the best way to end the war; setting Ukraine on the path to NATO membership is the best way to secure the peace. …”