JRL NEWSWATCH: “Miscalculations, divisions marked offensive planning by U.S., Ukraine” – Washington Post 12.4.23

“… Top officials including Gen. Mark A. Milley, then chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of Ukrainian ground forces, attended several of the simulations and were briefed on the results. During one visit to Wiesbaden, Milley spoke with Ukrainian special operations troops — who were working with American Green Berets — in the hope of inspiring them ahead of operations in enemy-controlled areas. ‘There should be no Russian who goes to sleep without wondering if they’re going to get their throat slit in the middle of the night,’ Milley said, according to an official with knowledge of the event. ‘You gotta get back there, and create a campaign behind the lines.’ …”