JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Ukraine war is lost, but Hollywood and DC don’t know it” – Fox: Bryan Dean Wright

“Hollywood and DC ignore fact that Russia’s army is bigger than when the war began and Ukraine can’t keep up”

“… First, Ukraine lacks the soldiers to win. … As Ukraine’s Commander of Joint Forces said … April 11, there are seven to 10 times more Russian soldiers than … Ukrainians on the battlefield … three days after his colleague, Gen. Oleksandr Pavliuk, said … they lack upwards of 500,000 soldiers …. Ukraine’s parliament … adopted a law to increase conscription, but it’s deeply unpopular …. The Pentagon now says … [Russia’s] overall force … [is] 15% larger than when the invasion began. … [Second,] Russia’s war machine continues [to] churn out a shocking amount of war materiel, either on their own or with the help of China. …”

The author also argued that 90% of Europeans thought Ukraine could not win, that Putin enjoyed political support in Russia, that Russians were believing arguments that NATO was an aggressor in the war, that Ukraine was still facing corruption and that criticism was being leveled against the Ukrainian government.

