JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainian women demand demobilisation of ‘exhausted’ loved ones” – The Times (UK)
“Thousands of wives, girlfriends and mothers of serving soldiers have taken to the streets to call for fresh recruits to replace soldiers who signed up at the start of the war”
“… At the most recent protest, held last week, around 4,000 women gathered in 21 cities across the country. In Kyiv, women wrapped in Ukrainian flags marched to Maidan [Square] …. Mobilisation poses one of the biggest political challenges to face Ukraine’s leaders since the [full-scale] invasion …. The government knows … it needs to recruit roughly half a million soldiers … to sustain the defence of its lands … [T]here are those in parliament who fear … public backlash …. A bill designed to bolster conscription … and expand the pool … is stuck in parliament … unlikely to pass … before May. Currently, the period of service for those conscripted is indefinite. The bill proposes to make that term three years … with the caveat that the president has the final sign-off … enabling the government to keep people fighting …. [P]rotesters are calling for the presidential sign-off clause to be removed … and for the term to be reduced to 18 months for those … continuously serving on the front lines. …”