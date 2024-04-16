JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why President Zelensky Is Purging His Inner Circle” – Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: Konstantin Skorkin

“Zelensky and Yermak find themselves tied to one another and somewhat interdependent: the former on the staffing policy of his head of administration, the latter on the political survival of his patron.”

“… Zelensky is continuing his large-scale purge of the Ukrainian leadership in an attempt to achieve greater cohesion and efficiency … [while] preparing for a double crisis in which increasing pressure from Russian troops at the front could add to internal destabilization after Zelensky’s presidential term formally expires … May 20. … [R]emoving his old friends from [his old TV production company] Kvartal 95 … Zelensky is surrounding himself with the creatures of his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak … leav[ing] the president without … alternative opinions ….[and] rais[ing] questions about how stable the tandem — increasingly skewed in favor of Yermak — will be …. [T]he dismissal of … commander-in-chief [Gen.] Valery Zaluzhny … mark[ed] the start of purges and reshuffles …. [that also have included the dismissal of] Oleksiy Danilov, … secretary of the National Security and Defense Council … [Zelensky] was unhappy with Danilov’s outspoken response to comments by China …. Kyiv hopes to convince Beijing to take part in an upcoming peace summit ….Maidan Square and Monument in Kyiv, adapted from usembassy.gov image [N]early all of Zelensky’s … Kvartal 95 [associates… have been removed. … Ivan Bakanov and Serhiy Shefir, were made head of the … SBU [] and first assistant to the president, respectively … Serhiy Trofimov became the first deputy head of the president’s office. … Bakanov was fired from the SBU back in 2022 …. Trofimov and Shefir lost their jobs in the recent purge. … [V]acant posts have been filled by [Yermak] nominees …. [and] Yermak’s own proteges … are apparently very difficult to fire. … With no sign of the ongoing purge stopping … many are questioning the unprecedented trust that the president appears to have in his chief of staff. … Yermak has been accused of being everything from an MI6 handler to a Kremlin agent. …”

