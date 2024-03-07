JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Enters New Phase of War With Russia: Dig, Dig, Dig” – WSJ

“Russia is attacking Ukrainian forces at several points along the 600-mile front …. Moscow knows Ukrainian units are short on fresh soldiers and ammunition. The U.S. and Europe are failing to rearm Kyiv quickly. … Ukraine’s military … is husbanding its ammunition and seeking opportunities to hit Russian forces on the move, an approach known as active defense. To halt a better-manned and better-equipped foe, Ukrainian troops are also digging in. West of Avdiivka, excavators … are carving up the earth to create antitank ditches and trenches. The Ukrainians are attempting to replicate the physical obstacles that Russia created … with deadly effectiveness in stymying Ukraine’s offensive last summer. Ukraine in November announced a campaign to build an extensive network of fortifications along the front ….”