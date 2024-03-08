JRL NEWSWATCH: “Mutual Frustrations Arise in U.S.-Ukraine Alliance” – New York Times
“Ukrainian officials are disheartened about stalled aid. The Pentagon wants Kyiv to heed its advice on how to fight.”
“… For the Pentagon, the exasperation comes down to a single, recurring issue: American military strategists … believe that Ukraine needs to concentrate its forces on one big fight at a time. Instead, … Zelensky, who has vowed to drive Russia out of every inch of Ukraine, expends his forces in battles for towns that U.S. officials say lack strategic value. … Ukraine is increasingly disheartened that American political paralysis has resulted in shortages of ammunition for … the front. … [T]he United States [reportedly] want[s] Ukraine to concentrate long-range strikes on ‘putting Crimea at risk,’ … [which] translates into attacking the Russian ‘land bridge’ … travers[ing] southern Ukraine … connect[ing] Russia to the Crimean Peninsula …. Russian troops use the land bridge for resupply and logistics … critical for their efforts in southern Ukraine and Crimea. … Ukrainian frustration with American congressional paralysis is at play. Western officials and military experts have warned that without U.S. assistance, a cascading collapse along the front is a real possibility this year.”
Click here for: “Mutual Frustrations Arise in U.S.-Ukraine Alliance; Ukrainian officials are disheartened about stalled aid. The Pentagon wants Kyiv to heed its advice on how to fight.” – New York Times: Helene Cooper, Eric Schmitt, Thomas Gibbons-Neff