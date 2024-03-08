JRL NEWSWATCH: “Mutual Frustrations Arise in U.S.-Ukraine Alliance” – New York Times

“… For the Pentagon, the exasperation comes down to a single, recurring issue: American military strategists … believe that Ukraine needs to concentrate its forces on one big fight at a time. Instead, … Zelensky, who has vowed to drive Russia out of every inch of Ukraine, expends his forces in battles for towns that U.S. officials say lack strategic value. … Ukraine is increasingly disheartened that American political paralysis has resulted in shortages of ammunition for … the front. … [T]he United States [reportedly] want[s] Ukraine to concentrate long-range strikes on ‘putting Crimea at risk,’ … [which] translates into attacking the Russian ‘land bridge’ … travers[ing] southern Ukraine … connect[ing] Russia to the Crimean Peninsula …. Russian troops use the land bridge for resupply and logistics … critical for their efforts in southern Ukraine and Crimea. … Ukrainian frustration with American congressional paralysis is at play. Western officials and military experts have warned that without U.S. assistance, a cascading collapse along the front is a real possibility this year.”