JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine needs to open up about hard truths from battlefield, US diplomat says” – Politico
“‘Sometimes the Ukrainian government may resist the kind of freedom of information that’s normal for us,’ said the State Department’s James Rubin.”
“A senior U.S. diplomat responsible for countering disinformation says … Zelenskyy should be more open to disclosing information about the state of the war in Ukraine. The advice comes as fighting intensifies amid Russian gains in key areas and waning international focus on the conflict. James Rubin leads the U.S. State Department’s Global Engagement Center, which highlights propaganda and disinformation efforts by hostile states and other actors targeting America and its allies around the world. … Rubin … suggested that better access would strengthen Ukraine’s urgent case for more help from its allies. …”