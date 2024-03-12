2024 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community [Excerpt re: Russia]

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence

March 11, 2024

Director Avril D. Haines

Office of the Director of National Intelligence

2024 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community [Excerpt]

[PDF: intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/hearings/unclassified_2024_ata_report_0.pdf]

RUSSIA

Regional and Global Activities

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has resulted in enormous damage at home and abroad, but Russia remains a resilient and capable adversary across a wide range of domains and seeks to project and defend its interests globally and to undermine the United States and the West. Russia’s strengthening ties with China, Iran, and North Korea to bolster its defense production and economy are a major challenge for the West and partners. Russia will continue to pursue its interests in competitive and sometimes confrontational and provocative ways and press to influence other countries in the postSoviet space to varying extents.

• Russia almost certainly does not want a direct military conflict with U.S. and NATO forces and will continue asymmetric activity below what it calculates to be the threshold of military conflict globally. President Vladimir Putin probably believes that Russia has blunted Ukrainian efforts to retake significant territory. that his approach to winning the war is paying off, and that Western and U.S. support to Ukraine is finite. particularly in light of the IsraelHAMAS war.

• Putin has upended Russia’s geopolitical, economic, and military revival and damaged its international reputation with the large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Nevertheless, Russia is implementing policies to mitigate these costs and leveraging foreign relationships to minimize sanctions-related damage and rebuild its credibility as a great power.

• Moscow’s deep economic engagement with Beijing provides Russia with a major market for its energy and commodities, greater protection from future sanctions. and a stronger partner in opposing the United States. China is by far Russia’s most important trading partner with bilateral trade reaching more than $220 billion in 2023. already surpassing their record total 2022 volume by 15 percent.

Moscow will continue to employ all applicable sources of national power to advance its interests and try to undermine the United States and its allies, but it faces a number of challenges, such as severance from Western markets and technology and flight of human capital, in doing so. This will range from using energy to try to coerce cooperation and weaken Western unity on Ukraine, to military and security intimidation, malign influence. cyber operations. espionage, and subterfuge.

• Russia’s GDP is on a trajectory for modest growth in 2024 but its longer-term competitiveness has diminished in comparison to its pre-war outlook. Russia has increased social spending, which probably has reduced public backlash, and increased corporate taxes, which has provided enhanced budget flexibility and financing options.

• Moscow has successfully diverted most of its seaborne oil exports and probably is selling significant volumes above the G-7- lcd crude oil and refined product price caps, which came into effect in December 2022 and February 2023, respectively- in part because Russia is increasing its use of non-Western options to facilitate diversion of most of its seaborne oil exports and because global oil prices increased last year.

• Russia will retain significant energy leverage. In the first half of 2023, Russia was still the second-largest supp]ier of liquefied natural gas to Europe and announced reduction in its crude oil exports as part of its OPEC+ commitment.

• Russia is offsetting its decline in reJations with the West by expanding ties to China, Iran, North Korea, and key Global South countries.

• The renewed efforts of Armenia, Moldova, and some Central Asian states to seek alternative partners highlight how the war has hurt Moscow’s influence, even in the post-Soviet space. Russia’s unwillingness to expend the resources and political capital to prevent Azerbaijan from reacquiring Nagorno-Karabakh from ethnic Armenians through a military offensive in September 2023 underscores how Moscow’s war in Ukraine has weakened its role as a regional security arbiter.

Conflict in Ukraine

Russia’s so-called special military operation against Ukraine has incurred major, lasting costs for Russia, failed to attain the complete subjugation of Ukraine that Putin initially sought, and rallied the West to defend against Russian aggression. Russia has suffered more military losses than at any time since World War II- roughly 300,000 casualties and thousands of tanks and armored combat vehicles.

• The Russian military has and will continue to face issues of attrition, personnel shortages, and morale challenges, though its reliance on mines, prepared defensive positions, and indirect fires has helped it blunt Ukraine’s offensives in 2023.

• Nonetheless, this deadlock plays to Russia’s strategic military advantages and is increasingly shifting the momentum in Moscow’s favor. Russia’s defense industry is significantly ramping up production of a panoply of long-range strike weapons, artillery munitions, and other capabilities that will allow it to sustain a long high-intensity war if necessary. Meanwhile,Moscow has made continual incremental battlefield gains since late 2023, and is benefitting from uncertainties about the future of Western military assistance.

Military

Moscow’s military forces will face a multi-year reco11ery after suffering extensive equipment and personnel losses during the Ukraine conflict. Moscow will be more reliant on nuclear and counterspace capabilities for strategic deterrence as it works to rebuild its ground force. Regardless, Russia’s air and naval forces will continue to provide Moscow with some global power projection capabilities.

• Moscow’s announced plans to massively expand its ground forces almost certainly will fall short, but nonetheless will over time result in a larger even if not qualitatively better military. Russia has been successfully recruiting record numbers of contract enlisted personnel by offering significant benefits and manipulating propaganda about the war in Ukraine. Ongoing increases in defense spending probably will provide sufficient funding to gradually increase manpower without Moscow having to resort to mobilizing reservists.

