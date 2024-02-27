JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia-Ukraine War: China’s Vanishing Neutrality” – The Diplomat

“… [T]he United States continues to suspect China of selling arms to Russia …. [M]ilitary aid from China would represent a change of scale [compared with North Korea] … because of the stocks China can provide … [and] its ability to manufacture them in continuous flows. … Ukraine noted that among the debris of Russian missiles found [more recently] … there are more and more Chinese components … in the on-board electronics. … In 2023, China became the leading supplier of ‘computer numerical control’ machine tools to Russia, equipment essential for the manufacturing of many components and spare parts used by the Russian military-industrial complex. … China [reportedly] directly supplies Russian defense manufacturers with essential components and spare parts. … [I]t is not in the field of ammunition, electronics, or spare parts that the reality of military support from China to Russia has become more tangible, but in a more prosaic area: vehicles. … [A] [Sino-Russian] contract was recently signed … for Chinese all-terrain military vehicles. … [T]hese vehicles been deployed on the front, including … armed versions … [and] have … clearly … been used (and lost) in combat. … [T]hese approximately 2,000 light vehicles could be insignificant compared to aid that is much more discreet, but probably much more important: loans granted by Chinese banks still present in Russia. … China is also strongly pushing for the use of its currency, the renminbi, in Russia. …”