JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia to grow faster than all advanced economies says IMF” – BBC

“… The IMF[] expects Russia to grow 3.2% this year, … more than the UK, France and Germany. Oil exports have ‘held steady’ and government spending has ‘remained high’ contributing to growth, the IMF said. … Despite the Kremlin being sanctioned over its invasion of Ukraine, the IMF upgraded its January predictions for the Russian economy this year, and said while growth would be lower in 2025, it would be still be higher than previously expected at 1.8%. Investments from corporate and state owned enterprises and ‘robustness in private consumption’ within Russia had promoted growth alongside strong exports of oil ….”