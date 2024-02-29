JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Sees Risk of Russia Breaking Through Defenses by Summer” – Bloomberg

“Ukrainian officials [reportedly] are concerned that Russian advances could gain significant momentum by … summer unless their allies can increase the supply of ammunition …. Internal assessments … from Kyiv are growing increasingly bleak as Ukrainian forces struggle to hold off Russian attacks while rationing the number of shells they can fire. … Ukraine’s strategy is to try to hold the front line as much as possible until the second half of the year, when it may get F-16[s] … and western ammunition production is due to ramp up. That would allow Kyiv to plan for another possible counteroffensive in 2025.”