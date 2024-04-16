JRL NEWSWATCH: “Exclusive: Russia restoring oil refining capacity knocked out by drones” – Reuters

“Russia has been able to swiftly repair some of [the] key oil refineries hit by Ukrainian drones, reducing capacity idled by the attacks to about 10% from almost 14% at the end of March …. Ukraine stepped up drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure since the start of the year, hitting … major oil refineries across the world’s second largest oil exporter in attacks that sent up oil prices. Russia says the drone attacks amount to terrorism. Ukraine says its drone attacks … are justified because it is fighting for survival as Russia has made ‘massive retaliatory’ strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. There have been no reports of successful attacks on Russian large refineries since the Taneco plant was hit on April 2. …”