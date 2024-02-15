JRL NEWSWATCH: “China and Russia no longer perceived as top security threats, research finds” – CNBC
- “China and Russia are considered less of a threat to Western populations now than a year ago, according to a new study which points to rising concern around non-traditional risks.
- Mass migration due to war or climate change and the rise of radical Islam now rank among the top perceived risks among G7 countries.
- The majority of respondents in Western countries also said they see China and the Global South becoming more powerful over the coming decade, while Western powers are more likely to stagnate or decline. …”
“… Cybersecurity … ranked as a top risk in China and the U.S., as both countries step up … restrictions against one another in the race for technological dominance. The index was accompanied by a report entitled ‘Lose-Lose?,’ which pointed to the continued shift away from global cooperation and toward transactional, protectionist policies. …”