JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Russian elections became a futile exercise for Putin’s opposition” – Christian Science Monitor

“… ‘[M]anaged democracy’ … under … Putin used to offer plenty of opportunities … to … members of various ‘loyal opposition’ parties, [including the chance to] get elected to local legislatures and even … the State Duma. At one time, some believed … this system might … grow into a more representative Russian democracy. But now, under the impact of war, sanctions, and confrontation with the West, the range of political options … to express dissatisfaction with the status quo has narrowed drastically. … [For this election,] [n]one of the permitted candidates seem to be campaigning very hard, … [] Putin not at all. He traditionally … suggest[s] … people should know him by his works. … The outlook for the nonsystemic opposition – those who refuse to compromise or work with the Kremlin – is far worse. For more than a decade, Russian authorities have cracked down on politically active and foreign-funded civil society groups, labeling them ‘foreign agents’ and driving them out of legal existence. Two years of war have created a martial law-like situation, in which any expression deemed disloyal can result in arrest and … imprisonment. Almost any criticism of the war, even in private conversation or uttered in a spirit of loyalty to Russia, can now land a person in serious trouble. The best-known practitioner of nonsystemic opposition was [] Navalny, who, after being prohibited from taking part in electoral politics, turned to street protests. His death last month in prison leaves that opposition – who came out in large numbers to mourn at his funeral early this month – without any unifying figure ….”