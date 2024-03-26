JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia has long worried about terrorism. The Moscow attack showed it may not be prepared.” – Christian Science Monitor
“The horrific slaughter at Crocus City Hall, in which gunmen with automatic weapons and explosives killed over 130 people last Friday, has jolted Muscovites out of a sense of complacency …. Putin hinted that Ukraine might have been involved in the atrocity. … [H]he failed to mention a more plausible suspect: the group known as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), a sworn enemy of Russia generally associated with [that] kind of ruthless, face-to-face massacre[] …. The four prime suspects, who fled the scene in a car, were apprehended in Russia’s southwestern Bryansk region …. Sunday night, the suspects, … from the former Soviet central Asian state of Tajikistan, were hauled before a Moscow court – all of them very badly beaten – and charged with terrorism …. [M]any Russians seem eager to embrace a Ukrainian connection to the attack, [yet] it looks like exactly the sort of threat emanating from Afghanistan that Russian security experts have been warning about for years. …”
