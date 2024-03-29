JRL NEWSWATCH: “The mood in wartime Ukraine: Weariness, resolve, and exasperation” – Atlantic Council

Arms Trade, Military Aid, Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Oil, Gas, Energy, Ukraine, Russo-Ukrainian War, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“… We asked about proposals … by some in the West who say the United States should press for a negotiation to ‘save’ Ukraine by ceding parts of the country to Russia in exchange for peace. Few Ukrainians expressed interest … point[ing] to … war crimes Ukrainians have suffered under Russian occupation … ask[ing] how they could abandon anyone to such a fate. Most also felt it would only lead to a short respite, after which a rejuvenated Russian military would resume hostilities. … While expressing gratitude for U.S. assistance, Ukrainian officials and others in Kyiv made clear their exasperation on three points. First, with NATO scheduled to hold a summit … in July … Ukrainians want a definite message on their acceptance into the Alliance … ideally an invitation … looking in particular to the United States …. Second, Congress’s failure to pass a supplemental assistance bill for Ukraine has caused a gap in the flow of American assistance … impact[ing] … the battlefield … reflected, among other things, in higher Ukrainian casualties. … Third, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan … left Ukrainians clearly unhappy with his request that Ukraine stop targeting oil refineries in Russia. … There are questions about the rationale … which reportedly had to do with the price of oil. Russia mainly exports crude oil, not refined oil products; it is therefore unclear how reducing Russia’s refinery capacity would affect crude exports. As one senior Ukrainian official put it, ‘stop telling us not to hit targets in Russia.’ …”

Click here for: “The mood in wartime Ukraine: Weariness, resolve, and exasperation” – Atlantic Council: Steven Pifer, John Herbst

