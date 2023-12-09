JRL NEWSWATCH: “Athletes From Russia and Belarus Are Cleared to Compete at Paris Olympics” – New York Times
“A decision by the International Olympic Committee paves the way for individuals from the two countries to take part over the objections of Ukraine and others.”
“Individual athletes from Russia and Belarus who successfully qualify for next summer’s Paris Olympics will be allowed to compete in the Games, the International Olympic Committee announced on Friday, ending talk of a blanket ban on competitors from the two nations over the war in Ukraine. The athletes will be allowed to take part only as ‘individual neutral athletes’ and under other strict conditions …. Disqualifying actions include active support for the war in Ukraine or personal contracts with Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies. …”