JRL NEWSWATCH: “Exclusive: Russia-Ukraine Black Sea shipping deal was almost reached last month, sources say” – Reuters
- “Russia and Ukraine reached deal with Turkey, sources say
- But Ukraine pulled out at last moment – sources
- Deal would have given safety to merchant shipping
- Turkey’s Erdogan was about to announce it on March 30″
“Russia and Ukraine negotiated for two months with Turkey on a deal to ensure the safety of shipping in the Black Sea and reached agreement on a text that was to be announced by Ankara but [reportedly] Kyiv suddenly pulled out …. The negotiations [reportedly] were mediated by Turkey after nudging by the [UN] …. A deal was reached in March ‘to ensure the safety of merchant shipping in the Black Sea,’ and though Ukraine did not want to sign it formally, Kyiv [reportedly had assented to] … Erdogan … announc[ing] it … March 30 ….”