JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Ukraine’s tech army is taking the fight to Russia” – Washington Post
“… The menacing images I watched … were sketched using signals captured by sensors from land, sea, air and space … [depicting abstractions of] Russian air-defense systems … Ukrainian drone operators can instantly map a safe route to [a] target using [a] system … developed for them by … U.S. software company Palantir …. part of an astonishing wave of innovation driven by the Ukraine conflict. … The race for advantage keeps accelerating. Russia, after a slow start, is proving nearly as adept at innovation as Ukraine. … The long congressional delay in approving military assistance … has had an unlikely upside. Countries starving for weapons, like Ukraine, learn to innovate and make their own.”