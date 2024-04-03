JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S., NATO Preparing for ‘All Contingencies’ Amid Russia War Threat” – Newsweek

“[U.S. ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith] has stressed that the U.S. and its transatlantic partners are preparing for a Russian expansion of its war on Ukraine into allied territory … [saying] Tuesday that Russia remains ‘the pre-eminent threat that we’re grappling with,’ though [she] added: ‘We do not see an imminent threat to NATO territory.’ ‘NATO is not sitting on its hands’ …. ‘It’s not waiting for any possible contingency. Instead, it’s preparing for all contingencies.’ … NATO officials and leaders — especially those sitting along the alliance’s eastern frontier with Russia — are increasingly warning that Moscow poses a direct threat to the Western bloc, suggesting there is serious danger of a larger war within the coming decade. A Russian victory in Ukraine, they have said, will buoy Moscow and encourage further aggression. …”