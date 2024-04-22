JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. weighs sending additional military advisers to Ukraine as Russia gains momentum” – Politico

“The U.S. is considering sending additional military advisers to the [U.S.] embassy in Kyiv … as Russia appears to be gaining momentum …. The advisers would not be in a combat role, but rather … advise and support the Ukrainian government and military …. ‘Throughout this conflict … DOD has reviewed and adjusted our presence in-country, as security conditions have evolved. … [W]e are considering sending several additional advisers to augment the Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC) at the Embassy,’ [Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat] Ryder said …. The ODC ‘performs a variety of advisory and support missions (non-combat), and while it is staffed exclusively by DOD personnel, it is embedded within the U.S. Embassy, under Chief of Mission authority like the rest of the Embassy’ …” The additional troops [reportedly] will support logistics and oversight efforts for the weapons the U.S. is sending Ukraine …. [and] help the Ukrainian military with weapons maintenance ….”