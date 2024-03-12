JRL NEWSWATCH: “Volodymyr Zelensky: ‘Your children are not going to die in Ukraine'” – Le Monde

“Before the French Parliament debates support for Kyiv on Tuesday, the Ukrainian president, in an interview with Le Monde and BFMTV, reacts to Macron’s statement about sending troops: ‘We’re only talking about training.'”

“In an interview … on Monday, March 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the idea of a “pause” in the fighting, which would only give Vladimir Putin ‘oxygen.’ …

Q: How is the military situation developing in Ukraine?

I’ve just come from a meeting with senior military officers: the situation on the front is much better than it was for these last three months. We’ve had difficulties due to the lack of artillery ammunition, anti-aircraft defense, long-range weapons and the density of Russian drones. We have done good work against the Russian air force, we have re-established the situation in the East, and the Russian advance has been halted.

It’s true that the Russians destroyed Avdiivka [a town in the Donbas that fell on February 17] and took territory, but today they can no longer advance, having lost a large number of aircraft. In the Black Sea, we are carrying out powerful action. I won’t go into detail, but I have received a report indicating very significant positive results. …”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...