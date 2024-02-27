JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelensky Says 31,000 Ukrainian Troops Killed in Two Years of War” – WSJ

“Around 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia launched its invasion two years ago … Zelensky said, highlighting the scale of Ukraine’s sacrifice ahead of a decisive vote in the U.S. Congress …. The admission … gives a lower number for Ukraine’s losses than most estimates cited by Western officials …. Western sanctions have failed to stop Moscow’s war machine. Russia has reoriented its economy toward China and vastly increased military spending by almost 70% this year to $100 billion …. Ukrainian officials are touting the work of their growing military-industrial complex … in particular a major push to expand the production of drones that have come to play a pivotal role …. Ukraine, unlike Russia, lacks an arms industry of a [sufficient] scale and sophistication … to sustain the war effort … [C]heap drones can help offset the shortage of [Western] artillery shells …. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation, said the … 2024 [goal] is to produce one million explosive drones … to target Russian positions. Makeshift [Ukrainian] factories are popping up … churning out thousands of drones each month. … [I]n addition … a million drones [were pledged] to Ukraine … by [NATO via Secretary-General] Jens Stoltenberg ….”