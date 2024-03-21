JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia says it is pushing Ukrainian forces back, will create two new armies” – Reuters

“… Russia controls a little under one fifth of Ukraine and … Putin ordered troops to push further forward after Moscow took … Avdiivka …. Russia, which has recruited hundreds of thousands of contract soldiers, will create two new armies and 30 formations including 14 divisions and 16 brigades, [according to Russian Defense Minister] Shoigu …. Western spy chiefs say the war could be at a turning point as Kyiv needs more arms from its Western allies …. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday Ukraine’s survival was in danger. Ukraine is debating a new mobilisation law as it faces a shortage of battle-ready troops, and support from Washington has been held up by political wrangling ….”