“The Russia Program at the George Washington University is a data-driven analytical center that combines knowledge, technologies, and networks into a research ecosystem.”

The Russia Program at GW is a university-based, data-driven analytical center that combines knowledge, technologies, and networks into a research ecosystem.

THE RUSSIA PROGRAM HAS INITIATED A COMPREHENSIVE, LONG-TERM PROJECT TO DEVELOP A LINGUISTIC PROFILE OF VLADIMIR PUTIN. IT SEEKS TO VISUALIZE THE EVOLUTION OF HIS LANGUAGE USE OVER TIME AND ADDRESS THE MOST PRESSING QUESTIONS REGARDING HIS PUBLIC RHETORIC.

Quantifying Putin’s Language

We have amassed a database of more than 800 speeches made by Vladimir Putin and applied computational linguistics and advanced AI methodologies to process them. Our objective is to construct models that reflect Putin’s thought patterns and to analyze themes (topics) of significant interest. In the initial phase, we will release generalized diagrams representing his linguistic tendencies. Subsequently, we plan to develop an interactive application featuring a timeline slider to illustrate the development and evolution of these patterns over time. Ultimately, our system will incorporate a term search capability to monitor the usage and contextual shifts of specific concepts. …

