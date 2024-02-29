JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Frontline Is Collapsing” – Newsweek

“… [A]fter Ukraine’s retreat from [Avdiivka] … partly blamed on ammunition shortages … Moscow’s advances … have been incremental and are unlikely to be rapid in the short-term but hold-ups in Western aid for Kyiv threaten to hand … Putin the initiative. … Russian forces [reportedly] are exploiting tactical opportunities opened up by Avdiivka’s seizure … trying to push as far as possible into the surrounding area before Ukrainian forces establish more cohesive defensive lines. … The U.S. Senate supported a $95 billion aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan … February 13, with over $60 billion … for Ukraine … [but] it still needs [House] approval …. Ukraine’s capabilities … stifling Russian advances will hinge on the western provision of longer-range weapons and small systems capable of taking out vehicles. Among the big-ticket items … are … F-16[] fighter jets which Zelensky said … last week would soon be deployed …”