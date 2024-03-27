JRL NEWSWATCH: “Expect more strikes ‘deeper and deeper’ into Russia, Ukraine’s spy chief tells ABC News” – ABC

“There will likely be further strikes into Russian territory … Budanov [said] … without specifically saying whether Ukraine would be behind them. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the Dec. 26 attack on Russia’s Engels Air Force Base … more than 800 miles from the Ukrainian border … Budanov admitted he was ‘glad to see it.’ He added the attacks would come ‘deeper and deeper’ inside of Russia, but would only be able to comment on his country’s responsibility for the attacks after the war was over. … [A]sked about attacks on Crimea … Budanov said, ‘Crimea is Ukrainian territory, we can use any weapon on our territory.’ …”