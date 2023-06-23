JRL NEWSWATCH: “A critical look at Russian studies in the U.S.” – Meduza
“In a new piece for VoxUkraine that’s been circulating on Twitter, economists Yuriy Gorodnichenko, Ilona Sologoub, and Tatyana Deryugina make the case for a ‘major review of both the quantity and quality of “Slavic” studies,’ arguing that the field focuses disproportionately on Russia and leaves graduates unprepared to produce balanced media coverage or wise policy. The claim that many of the countries that have been occupied by Russia in the last century are given short shrift in area studies departments is hard to dispute …. [Y]ou can draw your own conclusions after reading it here: voxukraine.org/en/why-russian-studies-in-the-west-failed-to-provide-a-clue-about-russia-and-ukraine“
A must read. I myself was complicit in doing this because there is also the demand side. Students until Feb 22 were just more likely to take classes with Russia in the title, and you need bodies in the room because otherwise the class gets cancelled https://t.co/Gi5EMF28hW
— Eugene Finkel (@eugene_finkel) June 22, 2023
It’s very sad to see numerous people whose work I respect, uncritically retweeting this inaccurate and mistargeted article. https://t.co/9YuZeZDjZq
— Jeremy Morris (@russophiliac) June 22, 2023
You must log in to post a comment.