JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Is Pumping Out Weapons—but Can It Keep It Up?” – WSJ

“Russia’s ability to churn out tanks, missiles and shells has surprised the West and heaped further pressure on Ukraine. The question … is how long it can continue. … Russia’s military production figures are [said to be] misleading and mask challenges including a shortage of labor and a falloff in quality. The ramp-up may not be sustainable as it saps resources from the wider economy, and any drop in output [reportedly] could leave Russia even more reliant on help from allies such as China, Iran and North Korea …. The labor crunch at … [Russia’s] Uralvagonzavod site was so bad at the start of [2023] that the company took on 250 convicts from a nearby prison …. To boost output, Uralvagonzavod, [with roughly] 30,000 workers, started 24-hour production …. Workers there have complained on social media about inadequate training, a lack of tools and poor safety conditions. … [A] dispute over training and wages led one worker to stab himself in the throat with a knife in front of his boss. He survived. The company said it regretted the incident, which it described as an ordinary human tragedy. …”