RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#142 :: Friday, 7 August 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#142 :: Friday, 7 August 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. rt.com: Ben Aris, ‘The Moscow consensus’: as West’s centuries-long hegemony comes to an end, Russia & other emerging markets have ideas of their own – rt.com/russia/497296-west-hegemony-end-russia-ideas/
2. rt.com: Russia has created world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine, will be registered next week – Health Ministry – rt.com/russia/497360-russia-first-covid19-vaccine/
3. AP: Russia’s race for virus vaccine raises concerns in the West
4. Paul Goble: Russian Vaccine Unlikely to Magically End Pandemic Overnight, Medical Expert and United Russia Deputy Says.
5. TASS: Children, people aged over 70 develop highest levels of COVID-19 antibodies, study reveals.
6. Interfax: Share of Russians who never use home PCs drops from 53% to 25% over decade – poll
7. Foreign Policy: Sophie Pinkham, Normal Is Over for Russia’s Hinterland. The ongoing protests in Russia’s far east aren’t a one-off-they’re a preview of the future of the country’s periphery.
8. Financial Times: Protesting Putin: Kremlin faces revolt in the regions. Large demonstrations in the far east are the latest to show discontent with the Russian president beyond Moscow.
9. Washington Post: Elise Giuliano, Russians in the Far East have been protesting for weeks. What does that say about democracy in Russia? These events demonstrate how competitive politics might reemerge in other parts of the country.
10. Paul Goble: Separatism Doesn’t Threaten Russia But Will If Kremlin Fails to Listen to Regions, Yarulin Says
11. New York Times: Chat Group Becomes Target of Moscow’s Wrath as Security Crackdown Widens. The group started out as an online discussion of hobbies, schoolwork and sometimes politics. But then it was infiltrated by an informer for Russia’s all-powerful security services.
12. BMB Russia: “Why are Russia’s roads so bad? …” [link to entire e-newsletter issue]
13. Foreign Policy: Amy Mackinnon, The U.S. Is Close to Killing Russia’s Nord Stream 2 Pipeline. But it’s a race between slow construction and slower sanctions.
14. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 6 AUGUST 2020 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2020/08/06/russian-federation-sitrep-6-august-2020/
15. AP: Russia Warns It Will See Any Incoming Missile as Nuclear
16. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Arctic grows as stage for Russia-NATO conflicting interests.
17. Wall Street JournaL: How a Tenuous Saudi-Russia Oil Alliance Could Melt Down. Rebounding oil prices have the potential to show the cracks that already exist in the delicate cooperation between the powerful oil-producing nations.
18. Interfax: NPT dismantlement to increase number of nuclear threshold states – Russian General Staff.
19. Nikkei Asian Review: Dimitri Simes, China and Russia ditch dollar in move toward ‘financial alliance’. Greenback’s share of neighbors’ trade falls below 50% for first time
20. The European Union Institute for Security Studies: STAND BY ME! THE SINO-RUSSIAN NORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP IN ACTION. (excerpt)
21. Global Times: Wang Xianiu, Be careful about US using ‘invisible knife’ to estrange China and Russia – globaltimes.cn/content/1196914.shtml
22. Moscow Times: U.S. Spams Russians With Texts Offering Rewards for Election Meddling Info.
23. Marketwatch: America is more miserable than Russia, China, Mexico and dozens of other countries, survey shows
24. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Twitter Labels RT a “State-Affiliated Media” Organization – unz.com/akarlin/twitter-labels-rt-a-state-affiliated-media-organization/
25. Bloomberg: Putin Waits to Gain From Volatile Ally Fighting Election Battle
26. Financial Times: ‘This is the first time Belarusians believe we can change something’. Strongman president Lukashenko faces an unexpectedly serious challenge in Sunday’s poll.
28. rt.com: Arrest of 33 ‘Russian mercenaries’ in Belarus may have been orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence – newspaper investigation – rt.com/russia/497371-belarus-arrest-russians-ukraine-intel/
29. rt.com: Helen Buymiski, Takes one to know one? New ‘Russian disinformation’ scare-sheet by State Department’s propaganda arm is full of projection – rt.com/op-ed/497264-russia-disinfo-state-department/
You must log in to post a comment.