JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s race for virus vaccine raises concerns in the West” – AP/ Daria Litvinova

“Russia boasts … it’s about to become the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, with mass vaccinations planned as early as October using shots … yet to complete clinical trials … [S]cientists worldwide are sounding the alarm …. Moscow sees a Sputnik-like propaganda victory …. But … there’s no published scientific evidence … backing Russia’s late entry to the global vaccine race, much less explaining why it should be considered a front-runner. ‘I’m worried … Russia is cutting corners so … the vaccine that will come out may be not just ineffective, but also unsafe,’ said [health law professor] Lawrence Gostin …. [Meanwhile, infectious diseases expert] Dr. Anthony Fauci … [said] ‘I … hope … the Chinese and … Russians are actually testing a vaccine before … administering the vaccine … because claims of having a vaccine ready to distribute before you do testing … is problematic at best’ ….”