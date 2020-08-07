JRL NEWSWATCH: “Chat Group Becomes Target of Moscow’s Wrath as Security Crackdown Widens” – New York Times/ Andrew Higgins

Corruption, Law, Police, Courts, Crime, JRL NewsBlog, Media, Internet, Social Media, Television, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections, Spy Allegations, Spies, Security Agencies
Stylized Artist's Depiction of Shadowy Figures in Dark Coats and Dark Hats, One Carrying a Briefcase

“The group started out as an online discussion of hobbies, schoolwork and sometimes politics. But then it was infiltrated by an informer for Russia’s all-powerful security services.”

“… [T]he chat group … was joined by a new member who promoted unusually strident views … and pushed to turn the online chatter into a political movement …. [He] gave his name as Ruslan Danilov and wrote a political manifesto … calling for … Putin’s overthrow and having a ‘people’s tribunal’ prosecute him … actually [being] an informer and agent provocateur working for Russia’s security apparatus. As a result FSB Headquarters file photo… a Moscow court … found seven original members of the group guilty …. All had pleaded not guilty and accused the informer of setting them up. … [The case included] allegations of entrapment by the [FSB] ….”

