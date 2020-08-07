JRL NEWSWATCH: “Chat Group Becomes Target of Moscow’s Wrath as Security Crackdown Widens” – New York Times/ Andrew Higgins

“… [T]he chat group … was joined by a new member who promoted unusually strident views … and pushed to turn the online chatter into a political movement …. [He] gave his name as Ruslan Danilov and wrote a political manifesto … calling for … Putin’s overthrow and having a ‘people’s tribunal’ prosecute him … actually [being] an informer and agent provocateur working for Russia’s security apparatus. As a result … a Moscow court … found seven original members of the group guilty …. All had pleaded not guilty and accused the informer of setting them up. … [The case included] allegations of entrapment by the [FSB] ….”