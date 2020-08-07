JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Warns It Will See Any Incoming Missile as Nuclear” – AP

“Russia will perceive any ballistic missile launched at its territory as a nuclear attack that warrants a nuclear retaliation, the military warned …. in … official military newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) … [a warning] directed at the United States, which has worked to develop long-range non-nuclear weapons. [I]n June [Russia published its] … nuclear deterrent policy … envisag[ing] … [an] atomic … response to what could be a conventional strike targeting … [Russian] critical government and military infrastructure. … [According to the recent article] ‘Any attacking missile will be perceived as carrying a nuclear warhead’ … ‘… information … will be automatically relayed to … Russian military-political leadership … [to] determine the scope of retaliatory action by nuclear forces depending on the evolving situation.’ …”