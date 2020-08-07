RUSSIALINK: “Share of Russians who never use home PCs drops from 53% to 25% over decade – poll” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Aug 6 (Interfax) – Over half of Russians (58%) use their home PCs at least several times a week, as against 43% in 2010, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said in a statement seen by Interfax on Thursday.

The survey indicates that number of Russians who have several PCs, including laptops, at home, has grown over eight times in the past ten years (from 4% to 34%).

Twenty-five percent of the respondents told the pollster they never use home PCs. The share stood at 53% in 2010. Meanwhile, the portion of Russians who have no PCs (laptops) at home has halved over the past decade, from 47% to 22%, VCIOM said.

VCIOM polled 1,600 respondents aged 18 and up on July 26, 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...