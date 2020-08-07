JRL NEWSWATCH: “The U.S. Is Close to Killing Russia’s Nord Stream 2 Pipeline; But it’s a race between slow construction and slower sanctions” – Foreign Policy/ Amy Mackinnon

Economy, Business, Investment, Trade, Europe, EU, JRL NewsBlog, Sanctions, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
“Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is close to the finish line – but might be closer to finished as a viable project, after one of the companies involved in laying the pipe on the Baltic seafloor said … it would withdraw …. For years, the United States has tried to kill off Brandeburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, file photo adapted from image at state.govRussia’s latest effort to strengthen its energy stranglehold on Europe [with a project that would double Russian gas flows to Germany] …. [T]argeted U.S. sanctions that go after the pipe-laying vessels needed to finish the 760-mile-long pipeline from Russia to Germany American Flag and Partial View of U.S. Capitol Dome, adapted from image at aoc.govmight finally do the trick …. The big question … is whether new U.S. sanctions contained in this year’s defense spending bill can be passed and signed into law before the project is completed. …”

