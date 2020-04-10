RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#66 :: Friday, 10 April 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#66 :: Friday, 10 April 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. The Nation: Stephen Cohen, How the Coronavirus Is Testing Putin’s Leadership – and the System He Created. Many of Russia’s official reactions are similar to those in the United States.
2. www.rt.com:Jonny Tickle, How Western media colludes with tiny Navalny-linked group of doctors to weaponize Russia’s Covid-19 battle – rt.com/russia/485386-western-media-weaponized-russia-covid19/
3. Interfax: Putin says will have more contacts with Trump on topical global affairs.
4. TASS: Relations between Russia and US experiences “overload” instead of “reset” – Medvedev.
5. Russia Beyond: Putin compared Pechenegs and Polovtsy to the coronavirus. But who are they? – rbth.com/lifestyle/331992-putin-coronavirus-russia-pechenegs-polovtsy
7. Reuters: Moscow’s Coronavirus Crisis Still in ‘Foothills’ Far From Peak, Warns Mayor.
8. www.fpri.org: Fabrice Deprez, Russia’s Confusing COVID-19 Response.
9. Reuters: Muscovites flee coronavirus shutdown, bringing trouble to Russia’s regions.
10. Bloomberg: Putin Plans $14 Billion Stimulus as Pressure Mounts for Spending.
11. TASS: One third of Russians prefer work at office to working from home, poll reveals.
12. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: National Projects face coronavirus reformatting.
13. Intellinews.com: EBRD drops a COVID-19 dambuster on Russian sanctions. The EBRD has started investing in Russia again after several years off.
14. Interfax: Russia will have to cut oil output by 1.8 mln bpd under OPEC+ deal
15. Wall Street Journal: Trump, Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Scramble to Fix Oil Markets. All three leaders face economic threat from low prices; Moscow and Riyadh bury the hatchet
16. www.rt.com: New OPEC+ compromise a positive development that will prevent market chaos – Kremlin.
17. TASS: Izvestia: Russia, OPEC+ reach oil cuts deal, await final word from G20.
18. www.rt.com: Russia-OPEC production cuts may not be enough to save oil market.
19. Financial Times: Russia’s rocket man set for return to virus-plagued planet. Covid-19 was unheard of when Commander of International Space Station left earth.
20. www.rt.com: World-famous Bolshoi Theater could GO BUST due to Covid-19 lockdown.
21. Russian International Affairs Council: Ilya Kramnik, To Sequestrate, or Not to Sequestrate. The Impact of Covid-19 on Military Budgets – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/to-sequestrate-or-not-to-sequestrate-the-impact-of-covid-19-on-military-budgets/
22. TASS: US ready for arms control talks with Russia, China if they meet its criteria.
23. Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: Daryl Kimball, Prevent the outbreak of another global security threat. Extend New START.
24. Modern Diplomacy: David Ceasar Wani, Russia-China relations: Engagement abilities in managing their differences in Central Asia.
25. Infobrics.org: NATO Still Seeks Expansion in Ukraine and Georgia Despite Coronavirus Pandemic – infobrics.org/post/30699/
26. Awful Avalanche: How Moscow Dealt With Plagues In The Past – Part IV – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/04/09/how-moscow-dealt-with-plagues-in-the-past-part-iv/
27. Awful Avalanche: How Moscow Dealt With Plagues In The Past – Part V – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/04/10/how-moscow-dealt-with-plagues-in-the-past-part-v/
28. Byline Times: Kseniya Kirillova, Afraid of the Known. Russians Now See Putin as a Threat Not a Saviour.
29. Washington Post: Greg More, The Cold War roots of Putin’s digital-age intelligence strategy. (excerpt)
30. AP: Barr Says Russia Probe Was Started ‘Without Basis’
