RUSSIALINK: “Putin says will have more contacts with Trump on topical global affairs” – Interfax

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Moscow region. April 10 (Interfax) – Russia and the United States are cooperating both on space projects and on topical global affairs, such as the market situation and the fight against coronavirus, and such contacts will continue with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

“We are glad that our specialists are successfully working together with their colleagues from the U.S., a leading space power, in the ISS program. This is an illustrative example of efficient partnership between our states to the benefit of all mankind. We are also trying to interact on topical global affairs, such as the fight against the pandemic and the situation on global markets,” Putin said as he spoke with the incumbent and next ISS expeditions.

“We discussed these issues with the U.S. president just yesterday, and we will have more contacts to this end,” he said.

“Thanks God, our cooperation has been developing not just in space, but also in other areas,” Putin said.

“Space exploration has always been a symbol of progress and development, and space activity has been opening up new horizons in the economy, science, and social affairs year upon year,” he said.

Putin wished successful accomplishment of all missions to the next ISS expedition and a safe return to Earth to the outgoing crew.

