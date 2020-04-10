JRL NEWSWATCH: “Trump, Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Scramble to Fix Oil Markets” – Wall Street Journal/ Georgi Kantchev, Summer Said, Andrew Restuccia, Justin Scheck

“… On Thursday, Saudi Arabia and Russia ended their stalemate and convinced a handful of other major oil producers to join them in the biggest monthly oil-production cut ever. … Mexico … [also] said it would reduce … production by 100,000 barrels a day …. Questions over the details of the deal left investors skeptical the cutbacks would be enough. … Trump spoke by phone … with … Putin and King Salman …. The Saudi-Russia pact, if it holds, is a victory for … Trump, who came away without agreeing to call on U.S. companies to make cuts. Russia agreed to cut production by two million barrels of oil a day and Saudi Arabia by 3.3 million barrels. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries warned oil prices could fall to single digits without big declines in production. …”