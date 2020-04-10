JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s rocket man set for return to virus-plagued planet; Covid-19 was unheard of when Commander of International Space Station left earth” – Financial Times/ Henry Foy

“The 22-year old space station, which conducts research and scientific studies into space 400km above the Earth, is one of the most prominent examples of U.S.-Russian co-operation, under … joint management of Russia’s space agency and … NASA …. Russia’s Roscosmos is determined to stick to its rocket launch and return schedule to keep the ISS functioning and fully equipped – all the while ensuring it remains perhaps the last human outpost completely free of Covid-19. On the ground, work to get a replacement crew to the station has been complicated by the pandemic, especially after nine Roscosmos employees tested positive ….”