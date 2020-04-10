JRL NEWSWATCH: “Barr Says Russia Probe Was Started ‘Without Basis'” – AP

“Attorney General William Barr believes the Russia investigation that shadowed President Donald Trump for the first two years of his administration was started without any basis and amounted to an effort to ‘sabotage the presidency’ …. Barr, who has appointed a U.S. Attorney to scrutinize the origins of the Russia probe, said the Justice Department has evidence there was ‘something far more troubling’ than just mistakes during the investigation that was eventually taken over by special counsel Robert Mueller. …”