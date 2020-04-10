JRL NEWSWATCH: “Moscow’s Coronavirus Crisis Still in ‘Foothills’ Far From Peak, Warns Mayor” – Reuters

“The mayor of Moscow warned the coronavirus outbreak was only in the ‘foothills’ of its development in the Russian capital … that a serious test lay ahead as new infections nationwide shot up …. even as Moscow and many other regions … [were in] their second week … of lockdown …. In the bustling capital of more than 12.5 million … the epicentre of Russia’s outbreak, new cases … jumped 1,124 to almost 8,000 … [and] the number of patients … hospitalised … doubled in recent days, one official said. … [T]he influx of patients is already pushing [Moscow] hospitals and ambulances towards their limit, said [a] Deputy Mayor ….

[A]nti-Kremlin politicians have criticised … Putin for … too low a profile in the push to contain and slow … the virus, [rebutted by the Kremlin]. … Putin made his third television appearance dedicated to the crisis … rolling out economic measures to help businesses ….

“