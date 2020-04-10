JRL NEWSWATCH: “Moscow’s Coronavirus Crisis Still in ‘Foothills’ Far From Peak, Warns Mayor” – Reuters

Coronavirus, Health, Alcohol, Smoking, AIDS, Epidemics, JRL NewsBlog, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
Aerial View of Kremlin and Environs

“The mayor of Moscow warned the coronavirus outbreak was only in the ‘foothills’ of its development in the Russian capital … that a serious test lay ahead as new infections nationwide shot up …. even as Moscow and many other regions … [were in] their second week … of lockdown …. In the bustling capital of more than 12.5 million … the epicentre of Russia’s outbreak, new cases … jumped 1,124 to almost 8,000 … [and] the number of patients … hospitalised … doubled in recent days, one official said. … [T]he influx of patients is already pushing [Moscow] hospitals and ambulances towards their limit, said [a] Deputy Mayor ….

[A]nti-Kremlin politicians have criticised … Putin for … too low a profile in the push to contain and slow … the virus, [rebutted by the Kremlin]. … Putin made his third television appearance dedicated to the crisis … rolling out economic measures to help businesses  ….

Click here for: “Moscow’s Coronavirus Crisis Still in ‘Foothills’ Far From Peak, Warns Mayor” – Reuters

 

Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,