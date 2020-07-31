RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#138 :: Friday, 31 July 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#138 :: Friday, 31 July 2020
1. rt.com: Despite city reopening, Moscow’s July Covid-19 infection down 50% on June – but mayor warns situation may worsen again in fall.
2. rt.com: Russian & US scientists vow to fight Covid-19 PANDEMIC together amidst political animosity.
3. Moscow Times: Alexander Baunov, The Perils of Perestroika: Why Putin Chose to Prolong His Rule. To answer why Putin decided to stay on, observers must examine the president’s views on Russia’s twentieth-century history and the legacy he inherited from his two predecessors.
4. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrei Kolesnikov, Russia’s Permanent Revolution of Dignity. Each new wave of Russian protests since 2011 – whether political or initially depoliticized (over landfills, housing development projects and so on) – is at heart prompted by an insult to people’s dignity.
5. Interfax: Putin signs law allowing 3-day voting in elections, referenda
6. rt.com: Ciara Haley, At first, #MeToo failed to take off in Russia – can it transcend Moscow’s liberal circles at the second attempt? (Excerpt) – rt.com/russia/495994-sexual-harassment-russia-journalists/
7. Moscow Times: Fire and Brimstone: The Rise and Fall of Russia’s Coronavirus-Denying Rebel Priest.
8. Russia Beyond: 3 Russian movies at the 2020 Venice Film Festival – rbth.com/arts/332521-russian-movies-2020-venice
9. Moscow Times: ‘The Master and Margarita’ Named Most Popular Russian Prison Read
10. RFE/RL: Pompeo Says U.S. Will ‘Do Everything’ To Stop Nord Stream 2 Project.
11. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Kortunov, A Year Without the INF Treaty: You Need an Umbrella During Rainy Season – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/a-year-without-the-inf/
12. rt.com: Finian Cunningham, Why the US really accuses Russia & China of weaponizing space – rt.com/op-ed/496679-us-russia-china-space-weaponizing/
13. Russian International Affairs Council: Alexey Khlebnikov, The Future of Humanitarian Aid Delivery to Syria: What is Russia’s Rationale? – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/the-future-of-humanitarian-aid-delivery-to-syria-what-is-russia-s-rationale/
14. Meduza: Moscow’s cozy vista. Belarusian and Russian political experts explain the Kremlin’s options in Minsk ahead of an uncertain presidential election.
15. TASS: Izvestia: Detention of Russians in Belarus might force Moscow to keep border closed.
16. Intellinews: Huge crowd turns out in Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s support rally-concert in Minsk. Belarusian opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s campaign for president has already gathered inspiring momentum with a huge rally in Minsk attended by an estimated 63,000 people.
17. stalkerzone.org: It’s Time for Lukashenko to Prepare Three Envelopes – stalkerzone.org/its-time-for-lukashenko-to-prepare-three-envelopes/
18. The Economist editorial: Putin’s pal in peril. The right way to get rid of President Alexander Lukashenko. If change comes to Belarus, let it be peaceful.
19. Counterpunch: T.J. Coles, The Space Wars Have Begun – counterpunch.org/2020/07/31/the-space-wars-have-begun/
20. Council on Foreign Relations: [U.S.] Election Spotlight: Russia.
21. Antiwar.com: Danny Sjursen, The Russians Are(n’t) Coming!: Paul Reveres, the Washington Hawks Are Not. One’s opinion on the multiplicity of Russia-inflected-“gates” is now a lucidity litmus test. Spoiler alert: D.C. is apparently an open-air psych ward – original.antiwar.com/Danny_Sjursen/2020/07/30/the-russians-arent-coming-paul-reveres-the-washington-hawks-are-not/
22. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, AUSTRIA CONFIRMS OPCW REPORT ON SKRIPAL FAKING BY THE BRITISH – VIENNA EXPOSES FINANCIAL TIMES LIES AND COVER-UP – johnhelmer.net/austria-confirms-opcw-report-on-skripal-faking-by-the-british-vienna-exposes-financial-times-lies-and-cover-up/print/
23. UNIAN (Kyiv): Kravchuk names possible compromises with Russia on Donbas.
24. The National Interest: Iuliia Mendel, Why Ukraine Really Is On the Road to Reform. We need to change the narrative of self-victimization in society and aggressive manners towards each other.
25. New Cold War: Dmitriy Kovalevich, July update: the challenges of war and independence in Ukraine. (Excerpt) – newcoldwar.org/july-update-the-challenges-of-war-and-independence-in-ukraine/
26. Reuters: U.S. Lawmakers Offer Bill to Boost Aid for Ukraine Military.
27. Foreign Policy: Democrats See Senate Republicans Vulnerable Due to Trump’s Russia Problem
