JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Lawmakers Offer Bill to Boost Aid for Ukraine Military” – Reuters

“… [S]enators [from both parties] introduced legislation to back Ukraine with $300 million of annual military financing …. The bill also authorizes up to $4 million to train Ukrainian military officers, requires a [DOD] … and State Department report on the requirements of Ukraine’s armed forces and a plan to supply security assistance and requires the appointment of a special envoy for Ukraine. … [In the Trump impeachment matter he] was charged with obstructing Congress and … Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russiawithholding aid to [Ukraine] as it faced Russian aggression after he pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate … [Biden’s] son ….”

